Freedom Boat Club holds grand opening for new location in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another boat club has opened in Hampton Roads.

The popularity of boat-renting has soared in the area lately, especially during the pandemic.

10 On Your Side attended the grand opening of the Freedom Boat Club’s second location at East Beach in Norfolk.

Members pay a monthly fee to use the company’s boats without the hassle and expense of maintenance that comes with ownership.

Operators must take classes and get licensed.

The owner told 10 On Your Side it’s a great way to enjoy the water.

“It brings the ability for people to get out on the water, in a more economical way. Instead of buying owning and maintaining a boat, you can join the boat club, and then you don’t have any of the hassles of boat ownership. Storage maintenance and personal property tax. So it reaches more of an audience,” said Captain Andy Sutter.

The grand opening is also a sign of the ever-growing East Beach neighborhood in Norfolk.

Developers continue to build new homes because of the high demand in the area.