Free rides to the voting polls for Southside seniors in November

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia and Coastal Ride taxi company are partnering to make voting accessible for Southside seniors by offering free rides to the polls on Election Day in November.

The service is for senior adult residents 60 years and older in Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach. Those wanting to arrange for a ride on Tuesday, Nov. 3, need to make a reservation by noon on Friday, Oct. 30 by calling Senior Services at 757-963-9218.

Rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis. If the demand is high, the pickup time may change but will be confirmed ahead of Election Day. Depending on the location, drive-up voting may be available for those who are concerned about their health and safety due to the pandemic. Senior Services advises you to check your voting place to see if that option is available.

“Our agency works hard all year long to ensure that older adults stay active, healthy and engaged in their communities,” says Senior Services’ CEO Steve Zollos. “That includes having the ability to exercise your right to vote. We greatly appreciate our partnership with Coastal Ride.

Individuals requesting a ride must provide the following information:

Phone number

Pickup address

Registered voting location

Preferred pickup time.

“Coastal Ride is proud to offer this service to seniors in our community again this year,” says Coastal Ride CEO Judy Swystun. “We know how transportation can be a challenge for them and we want everyone to have the opportunity to vote. Also, during the Covid pandemic, we have taken many safety precautions to keep everyone safe, including sneeze shields installed between the front and rear seats in all vehicles. Plus, all drivers and passengers are required to wear masks.”

For more information, visit ssseva.org.

