VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free Mpox and COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The clinic is on Thursday, February 16, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at MJ’s Tavern, 4019 Granby St.
Mpox Vaccine
Mpox is a rare, contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Vaccination is an important prevention tool.
In Virginia, a two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) is recommended for people who identify with any of the groups listed below.
- Those who within the past 14 days have had an intermediate- to high-risk exposure to a known and documented mpox case.
- Those with certain risk factors and recent experiences that might make them more likely to have been recently exposed to mpox:
- Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) who has had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks
- Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months
- Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) who is living with HIV/AIDS
- Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender)
COVID-19 Vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months after a completed primary series or monovalent booster vaccination.
- The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 5 years and older.
- The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 6 years and older.
- The bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” contain messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
- Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 5 years and older. This means that monovalent booster doses can no longer be given as boosters to people aged 5 years and older.
Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.
A consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended to decide whether or not to receive a second booster.
People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for COVID-19 boosters.
Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.
For more information on monkeypox vaccines, visit the VDH website at vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Monkeypox” website at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.