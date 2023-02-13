VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will host a free Mpox and COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic is on Thursday, February 16, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at MJ’s Tavern, 4019 Granby St.

Mpox Vaccine

Mpox is a rare, contagious rash illness caused by the monkeypox virus. Vaccination is an important prevention tool.

In Virginia, a two-dose series of a monkeypox vaccine (JYNNEOS) is recommended for people who identify with any of the groups listed below.

Those who within the past 14 days have had an intermediate- to high-risk exposure to a known and documented mpox case.

Those with certain risk factors and recent experiences that might make them more likely to have been recently exposed to mpox: Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) who has had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the last two weeks Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months Person (of any sexual orientation or gender) who is living with HIV/AIDS Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments or events where sexual activity occurs Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender)



COVID-19 Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster at least two months after a completed primary series or monovalent booster vaccination.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 5 years and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent, is authorized for use as a single booster dose in individuals aged 6 years and older.

The bivalent vaccines, also known as “updated boosters,” contain messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Monovalent mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized as booster doses for individuals aged 5 years and older. This means that monovalent booster doses can no longer be given as boosters to people aged 5 years and older.

Those who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine.

A consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended to decide whether or not to receive a second booster.

People ages 5-17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for COVID-19 boosters.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time.

For more information on monkeypox vaccines, visit the VDH website at vdh.virginia.gov/monkeypox or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Monkeypox” website at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.