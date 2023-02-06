NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Health Department is offering free rapid HIV testing and counseling on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

On Tuesday, February 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 830 Southhampton Avenue in Norfolk.

The event will include PrEP information and giveaways in addition to rapid testing and counseling.

This event is free and open to all.

For more information on PrEP or HIV testing, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2735.