Free coronavirus testing and flu vaccine event in Norfolk on Dec. 10

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Mark your calendars for an upcoming free coronavirus testing and flu vaccine event in Norfolk.

The Department of Public Health, in partnership with several local churches, is holding the drive-thru and walk-up event on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 1010 E 26th Street.

The coronavirus testing is available for anyone age three and older, while supplies last.

Please direct questions about the event to (757) 683-2777.

