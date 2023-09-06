NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A traveling exhibit addressing climate change is now on display for free in the lobby of Nauticus in Norfolk.

Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes will be available for the public to view through October 29.

The interactive exhibition was developed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research’s Center for Science Education. It uses scientific evidence and stories from impacted communities to demonstrate how the climate is changing and impacting real people.

The exhibition also offers solutions.

“We are excited to bring this important exhibition to Nauticus where we can shine a light on science and share ideas of how we all can take action to help address our changing climate.” said Nathan Sandel, Director of Education at Nauticus.

Meanwhile, there’s a permanent exhibition gallery at Nauticus, Norfolk in Time, that highlights the region’s resiliency, especially in the face of rising tides. That exhibit requires admission.