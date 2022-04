NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Frankie Valli, the original Jersey Boy, and the Four Seasons will come to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk at the end of July.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 31 at Chrysler Hall, 215 St. Pauls Boulevard.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m., according to SevenVenues. Presale opens Thursday at 10 a.m.

Click here for information on tickets.