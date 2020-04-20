Four Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies test positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies have tested positive for COVID-19, three of which are now self-isolating at home.

According to a press release sent out Monday afternoon, two of the three deputies began self-isolating at home a week ago after symptoms began to appear.

A mandatory temperature screening before the third deputy’s shift showed a “low-grade” fever last week and was subsequently sent home, and has not been back to work since.

A fourth deputy, who officials say has not reported to work for several weeks due to an unrelated health condition, has also tested positive.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office say they are in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Health and have been actively contact tracing.



There are currently no inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest Posts