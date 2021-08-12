Four men face 15 charges each in connection to the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police announced on Thursday that they have made arrests in connection to the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings.

Cummings, an Old Dominion University (ODU) student, was shot and killed in his home in the 800 block of West 42nd Street. His roommate, Jake Carey, was also shot during the incident and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but survived.

Police say a total of four men, Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley,28, all of Newport News, have been indicted on 15 charges each.

“For more than a decade now Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family, said Chief Larry D. Boone. “I want to recognize all the hard work and the level of commitment and professionalism of all those who were involved in bringing this investigation to a close.”

The four men have been charged with the following: homicide; first-degree murder; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; use of a firearm in the commission of first-degree murder; burglary with the intent to commit murder with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm in the commission of an armed burglary; aggravated malicious wounding; use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding; attempted second-degree murder; use of a firearm in attempted commission of second-degree murder; two counts each of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling; attempted robbery; use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

All four suspects are currently being held in jail without bond awaiting extradition to Norfolk.

One year ago Cummings’ mother told 10 On Your Side, “I mean, he was my soul. They took my life away — I am not the same person that I was.”

Cummings was the nephew of Congressman Elijah Cummings, the late U.S. Representative from Baltimore, Maryland.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more – tune into WAVY News 10 at 4 for live coverage.