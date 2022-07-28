McDemmond served as NSU president from 1997-2005

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Former Norfolk State University President Dr. Marie McDemmond has passed away. NSU officials confirmed her death.

Dr. McDemmond was the school’s first woman president, serving in that role from 1997 until 2005. She was also the first African American woman to serve as president of any four-year public college in Virginia.

She increased the school’s endowment by 65% and grew NSU’s technology programs.

In 2018, WAVY covered NSU’s dedication of a new cybersecurity complex named after McDemmond.

