NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An arson suspect and former teacher in Norfolk has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

During a court hearing Friday, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Ryan Lee Elza to 15 years behind bars with 5 years suspended.

Elza pleaded guilty back in late July to one count each of arson and destruction of property. He was arrested in June 2021 after he set the fire off of Redgate and Claremont avenues in the West Ghent area of Norfolk.

Elza previously worked as a teacher at Lake Taylor Middle School.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne will have the latest updates on the hearing starting at 4 p.m. on WAVY News 10.

According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeff James, Elza started the fire beneath a car owned by his neighbor, Tiffany McGee. Days earlier, Elza had been in an argument with McGee’s husband Patrick.

The fire spread from the car in the driveway to the house and another vehicle. The McGees and their two children were home at the time but were able to escape safely.

Initially, Elza told us in a jailhouse interview on July 9, 2021, that authorities had the wrong man – and he had nothing to do with the fire.

On the night of the fire, he was seen on surveillance footage carrying lighter fluid and charcoal — the same charcoal found under the victim’s car, where the fire started.