Former Norfolk sheriff’s trial could be delayed due to COVID

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The trial for former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe, who is accused of corruption, could be delayed 10 days.

On Friday morning, a juror was sent home after having symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

There is a conference call scheduled for Monday morning to decide if the trial willl continue Tuesday.

When the trial resumes, the defense will begin putting on its case.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday afternoon.

On Friday, the jury heard from two witnesses who took the stand. Both said they had conversations with former Chief Deputy Norman Hughey, who told them back in 2010 that McCabe asked him to call Correct Care Solutions’ Jerry Boyle and give him the bids from other companies who were vying for the jail’s medical contract.

Before that, local businessman James Baylor was on the stand for the federal government. Prosecutors showed texts messages between Baylor and McCabe. They pointed out that McCabe would ask for loans to help pay for his gambling debts and ask Baylor to send over crews to do AC work in his home.

There were text messages asking Baylor to contribute to his campaign.

Baylor owned a building leased by the city. According to the text messages, McCabe promised Baylor that he would help keep get the lease renewed. McCabe contacted Norfolk City Council members on Baylor’s behalf.

In 2016, Baylor says he was giving a check for $12,500 from Boyles to donate to McCabe’s mayoral campaign. Baylor put the check into his account. He then had friends write checks to the McCabe campaign and then reimbursed them for the expenses.

Baylor told the jury he knew that was wrong.

