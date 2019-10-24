Former Norfolk Sheriff McCabe indicted on public corruption charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Former Norfolk Sheriff Robert McCabe was indicted in federal court Thursday on public corruption charges.

The indictment alleges that McCabe, 61, who now lives in Florida, defrauded citizens of Norfolk through a bribery scheme.

Also listed on the indictment is Gerard Boyle, who was the CEO of Correct Care Solutions, which contracted with the Sheriff’s Office to provide medical services to Norfolk inmates.

The indictment claims the pair was engaged in a quid pro quo relationship, where Boyle gave McCabe cash, gifts and campaign contributions in exchange for official actions that benefited Boyle’s company.

McCabe is charged with eleven counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count.

This is breaking news.