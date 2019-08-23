Former Norfolk prosecutor charged with 26 counts of sex crimes against children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Norfolk is facing more than two dozen charges related to alleged sex crimes against children.

Court records show Timothy Scott Carnes is charged with 13 counts each of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

According to a police report, Carnes was arrested Aug. 22 during an undercover operation that targeted people trying to take indecent liberties with children through online chat groups.

Amanda Howie with the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said Carnes worked at the office from November 2004 to May 2008.

Howie said the office will not be handling the case and a special prosecutor will be appointed.