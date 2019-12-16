Former Norfolk police officer fatally shot while off duty in Georgia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk law enforcement is mourning the loss of a former city police officer who was fatally shot Sunday morning while off duty in Georgia.

37-year-old Wolf Valmond, a trainee with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was at a bar in St. Simons when the incident unfolded, a CBP spokesperson said. St. Simons is on the Atlantic coast, about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville.

Local authorities told NBC-affilitate WTLV that Valmond and the suspect, 27-year-old Calvin Jenkins, got into a physical fight around 12:30 a.m. when Jenkins grabbed a gun and started firing. Two of the bullets struck Valmond and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jenkins was taken into custody and charged with murder.

The news has shocked law enforcement in Norfolk, where Valmond served for years as a police officer and a sheriff’s deputy. He had just left the police department in October after serving since 2015.

“During his career with the Norfolk Police Department, Wolf was assigned to the public housing communities in the First Patrol Division,” the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement. “For those that had the pleasure of working closely with Wolf, you can’t help but remember his unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to serve and support the citizens of Norfolk. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wolf’s wife, daughter, and family as they mourn this sudden and tragic loss.”

Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron said Valmond, who served as a deputy from July 2011 to January 2015, was “always ready to serve and protect” and was “kind, warm, smart and loving.”

“It is with a very heavy heart we received the news of the completely senseless murder of Wolf Valmond,” Baron wrote on Facebook. ” … He will be missed by all who knew him, but he is a great loss to our community and our nation as someone who stood the line to keep us all safe. Praying for his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

The Sheriff’s Office also shared this statement in addition to Baron’s:

“The men and women of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Wolf Valmond. Wolf was a dedicated deputy who served the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office from July 2011-January 2015 before joining the Norfolk Police Department. He will be remembered for his charisma, his warmth, and his dedication to a greater calling. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones at this difficult time and pray for swift justice. Wolf’s infectious personality touched many still working at NSO. As such, we’ve made our Critical Incident Stress Management Team available for deputies and staff who may wish to seek their support.”

CBP says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts are with Valmond’s family, friends and fellow classmates during this difficult time,” the agency wrote.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to assist Valmond’s family. Click here if you would like to donate to the fund.