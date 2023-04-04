Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone during his May 16, 2022 interview with WAVY TV 10.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is the sole finalist for Chief of Police in Urbana, Illinois, City of Urbana Mayor Diane Wolf announced.

Boone was the police chief of the Norfolk Police Department until he abruptly retired in late April. Boone had worked for the department since 1989 and had been chief since 2016.

In Norfolk, Boone served as deputy chief before being appointed as police chief.

He also served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and Patrol Division.