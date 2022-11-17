NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is one of 13 applicants seeking to be the next Cincinnati police chief in Ohio.

A recent story published by The Cincinnati Enquirer listed Boone as one of 13 applicants vying for the top job in the city.

Boone was the police chief of the Norfolk Police Department until he abruptly retired in late April. Boone had worked for the department since 1989 and had been chief since 2016.

In Norfolk, Boone served as deputy chief before being appointed as police chief. He also served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and Patrol Division.

The news of Boone’s retirement from Norfolk police came after a number of high-profile, fatal shootings took place downtown, including one on Granby Street and at the MacArthur Center, as well as continued problems with recruitment and retention within the department.

In his cover letter for the Cincinnati police chief position, Boone wrote that he is “a proactive, innovative, and inclusive leader with solid command presence.”

Boone added that he has “developed strong leadership, interpersonal, and administrative abilities which were recognized by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) as the recipient of the Eric H. Holder Jr. LeadershipAward, the second chief in the country to receive this award.”