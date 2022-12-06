NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone is among four finalists for the top police job in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Monday, the City of St. Louis announced the list of the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. Among them is a name very familiar to Norfolk and Hampton Roads residents.

The city is expected to host a public town hall Tuesday with the four finalists.

Boone was the police chief of the Norfolk Police Department until he abruptly retired in late April. Boone had worked for the department since 1989 and had been chief since 2016.

In Norfolk, Boone served as deputy chief before being appointed as police chief. He also served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and Patrol Division.