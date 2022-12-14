ST. LOUIS (WAVY) – Norfolk’s former police chief Larry Boone should find out on Wednesday if he will be offered the job to be the next police chief for St. Louis, Missouri.

The city announced Tuesday night that it had narrowed down its search to two finalists, which included Boone. The other candidate is Robert Tracy, a police chief in Wilmington, Delaware with 30 years of law enforcement experience. The search has taken a year and received dozens of applicants, according to WAVY’s sister station in Missouri.

Boone began his career with the Norfolk Police Department in 1989. It ended this past April, after he abruptly retired.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans to announce the winner on Wednesday at noon ET. WAVY will update this post with the decision.

Boone is also in the running to become Cincinnati, Ohio’s next police chief.