NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk daycare operator pleaded guilty to child neglect Friday after a child she watched was seriously injured in 2018.

Jessica Cherry pleaded guilty to Class 6 child neglect. She was previously charged with the more serious Class 4 child neglect. Class 4 means the neglect resulted in serious injury or death. Class 6 is less serious, but still means the defendant showed a “reckless disregard for life.”

Cherry was accused of injuring a one-year-old girl at the daycare she ran out of her Norfolk apartment.

In February 2022, a mistrial was declared after a jury couldn’t decide whether to convict Cherry on the charges. The prosecutor told 10 On Your Side the jury in last year’s trial had concerns regarding the evidence in the case.

The Commonwealth ultimately revised her charges, allowing Cherry to plead guilty to the lesser felony child neglect charge.

Cherry’s sentencing is set for March 17.