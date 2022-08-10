NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Norfolk daycare operator has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old in 2020.

Jessica Cherry was on trial for second-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas.

Thomas was in Cherry’s care when medics found the child unresponsive in a playpen in August 2020. Court records show Kaylee was smothered to death and suffered from blunt force trauma. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Cherry’s trial began Tuesday when the toddler’s parents took the stand and said when they delivered their child across the street to Jessica Cherry’s unlicensed daycare, Kaylee had no bruises.

Norfolk Sr. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Kolp called first to the stand the Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Nicole Masian who determined Kaylee Thomas died from probable asphyxiation loss of oxygen from suspected smothering.

