NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Norfolk church youth group leader was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.

Charles Willoughby III, 39 was convicted to seven years in prison for traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Willoughby was a youth group leader at New Life Worship Center in Norfolk from 2006 to 2012.

Willoughby routinely groomed minor teen girls who were part of its youth program in order to sexually abuse them.

A 15-year-old girl and other youth groups got on a chartered bus from New Life Worship Center to Georgia for a national church conference, Willoughby served as a chaperone.

While on the bus there, Willoughby forced a girl to engage in sexual acts, the girl did not speak up about the abuse until 2018, and other victims were identified after the disclosure.