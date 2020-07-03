Former Norfolk Catholic teacher given 3 years for sexually abusing student in 1970s

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former teacher at Norfolk Catholic High School has been sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended in connection with sexual abuse of a student that happened in the late 1970s.

Daniel Wolfe was arrested in March 2019 after the victim came forward alleging sexual abuse between 1978 and 1979, when Wolfe was employed as a teacher at Norfolk Catholic High School.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to one charge of crimes against nature in October 2019 in connection with the allegations.

Wolfe most recently taught Latin at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach during the 2017-2018 school year.

Wolfe’s arrest comes after the Richmond Diocese and the Diocese of Arlington released a list of dozens of priests facing child sex abuse allegations. At least nine of the priests on that list had confirmed ties to Hampton Roads.

To report claims of abuse you can call the Attorney General’s Clergy Abuse Hotline at 833-404-9064 or Child Protective Services at 800-552-7096.

Latest Posts: