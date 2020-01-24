Former HRRJ employee accused of rape pleads guilty to sexual battery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee of Hampton Roads Regional Jail who was accused of raping a woman in January 2018 has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

Ivan Chappell pleaded guilty to sexual battery Wednesday in Norfolk.

He was sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended.

He will be under unsupervised probation for three years.

Authorities said the victim and Chappell knew each other. The woman said she was sexually assaulted at her home in Norfolk.

A spokesperson with the regional jail confirmed Chappell is not currently employed at the facility. He had previously been on administrative leave without pay.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.