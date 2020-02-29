For Women’s History Month Norfolk Public Library honors ‘Valiant Women of the Vote’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Public Library will host events in the theme of “Valiant Women of the Vote” in March to honor the centennial of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The scheduled events will celebrate the women who’ve fought and continued the struggle against poll taxes, literacy tests, voter roll purges and other forms of modern-day voter suppression, to ensure voting rights for all.

All programs are free and open to the public for those of all ages.

The events are set to kick off with a Freedom Concert on Sunday, March 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chrysler Museum of Art at One Memorial Place in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Elbert Watson Dance Company and I. Sherman Greene Chorale are set to perform in commemoration of 150 years of fighting for women’s voting rights in America.

With this year being an election year, the library encourages all to deepen the understanding of the history of voting rights in America.

For a full list of “Valiant Women of the Vote” events and programs visit the Norfolk Public Library’s website.