Foot traffic increases — and improvements on the horizon — at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Big things are happening at Norfolk International Airport, from a record-setting year, to plans to expand in the future.

The airport just broke a 14-year record with nearly four million passengers in 2019. More people flying means more work for employees and more money in their pockets.

“Because you’re making hours, you’re making overtime, ” Barbara Mitchell told WAVY.com.

Airport authorities believe there are several reasons foot traffic is picking up at ORF, including a good economy, more flights to more locations and the addition of low-cost carriers such as Allegiant and Frontier.

“If we continue the trend we’re on, it could be looking very different in 20 years,” Airport Authority Deputy Executive Director Steve Sterling said.

The airport is looking to make changes to accommodate passengers.

“The restaurants are a little lacking, I think that’s about the only thing I’ve noticed,” frequent flier Bill Schwinn told 10 On Your Side.

While Tara Kinick, another frequent flier, said the place deserves a renovation.

“Color, brightness, windows, something that would just bring the light in and brighten the place up,” she said.

Next month, consultants will present a final draft of their 20-year master plan.

Food and cosmetics are addressed, as well as parking, a consolidated ticket counter to put all airlines in the same place, self service kiosk, and expansion of the concourses to accommodate larger planes and more people.

“We are constantly working with the airlines, not only the ones that currently are in Norfolk, but others who are not here hopefully yet,” said Sterling.

While they are aiming high, Sterling wants to remain grounded.

“We are well-known by our community as a small hometown airport with good reasonable service,” she said.

Just this week, WAVY News reported Allegiant is adding nonstop flights to Pittsburgh, Columbus and Nashville.

Southwest will also reinstate flights to Nashville and San Diego this summer.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.