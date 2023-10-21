NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore announced the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program, according to a release.

Each site listed will have meals available at no separate charge to its participants, the release states.

Meals will be provided at the following locations:

Portsmouth Boys & Girls Club: 5905 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, 23701

Young Terrace Boys & Girls Club: 804 Whitaker Ln., Norfolk, 23510

Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club: 24577 Mary N. Smith Rd., Accomack, 23301

Grandy Village Boys & Girls Club: 3016 Kimball Terrace, Norfolk 23504

Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit: 701 Berkley Ave. Ext., Norfolk 23523

The Kroc Center: 1401 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk, 23504