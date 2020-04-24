Live Now
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will feed students over the summer

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has had some significant impacts, from schools now teaching students virtually, to hair salons and barbershops closing their doors, to Americans losing their jobs, and more.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore recognizes that COVID-19 has made it even harder for families to ensure they have enough to eat. Children are unable to access free and reduced-cost meals at school.

While many schools have daily feeding programs to help needy students, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore will also participate in the Summer Food Service Program.

The summer meal sites will be located in low-income neighborhoods over the summer and will feed children ages five to 18 at a first-come, first-served basis.

Here’s where the sites will be:

Norfolk

  • April 20–April 24, 2020 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit, 701 Berkley Avenue Extension, Norfolk. 757-545-3289
    • Mondays through Fridays, 4:30 –5:30 p.m.
    • Children will receive daily lunch and afternoon snack.
  • April 27–June 12, 2020 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit, 701 Berkley Avenue Extension, Norfolk. 757-545-3289
    • Monday through Friday, 4:30 –5:30 p.m.
    • Children will receive daily lunch and afternoon snack
  • April 27–June 12, 2020 The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads, 1401 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk. 757-622-5762
    • Mondays and Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon.
    • Children will receive two lunches and two snacks on Mondays (to be eaten Mondays through Tuesdays).
    • Children will receive three lunches and three snacks on Wednesdays (to be eaten Wednesdays through Fridays).

Other additional summer feeding sites can be found by:

  • Texting ‘Food’ and your zip code to 877-877
  • Using the Summer Meal Site Finder: fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks
  • Dialing “211” or visit 211virginia.org

