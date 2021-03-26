Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore serving free meals to children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is serving free meals after school for children.

The meals will be given out through the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 1401 Ballentine Blvd., Norfolk Afternoon snack will be served from 2:30-3:30 p.m. For further information contact Teresa Jones at 757-622-5762

Rosemont Boys & Girls Club, 1505 Competitor Court, Virginia Beach Afternoon snack will be served from 3-4 p.m. For further information, contact Debbie McGaughey at 757-368-4445



For information regarding meal distribution and how to see if you qualify, visit foodbankonline.org/2020/09/08/2021-summer-feeding-sites.