Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore looking for partners to spread food assistance during COVID-19

Norfolk

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is looking for partners after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that $3 billion in food purchases is expected to be provided through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to people in need.

The USDA program is expected to provide $100 million in dairy, produce, and meat a month through food banks and nonprofits nationwide.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is calling on distributors interested in submitting a bid to partner with the food bank network to make the program a success.

“Our Foodbank has the logistics, food safety, and distribution expertise to make sure that this nutritious, perishable food safely makes it into the hands of our neighbors who need it,” said Ruth Jones Nichols, President & CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“We urge all companies interested in this USDA opportunity to partner with our food bank network.”

