Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore continues to provide support during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore continues to provide support to communities and people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Foodbank hosted Governor Ralph Northam in support of We Care and in partnership with Sentara Healthcare and Truist Bank (formerly Sun Trust and BB&T). The event provided 20-pound boxes packed with five days worth of food to families experiencing hunger or food insecurity as a result of the pandemic.

The Foodbank is also participating in the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) which was established to help with the food chain disruptions throughout America. The program gives the Foodbank access to 6-months of nutritious food, like fresh produce and lean protein.

Through the CFAP, the Foodbank is working with local, regional, and national vendors to receive food that has been authorized by Congress and administered through the USDA. When combined with the shelf-stable items from the We Care boxes, individuals will have access to balanced and complete meals.

