Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore announces Hunger Heroes winners

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore announced the annual Hunger Heroes competition results during which, a total of $70,000 was raised with participating organizations.

The initiative was established to raise money for people and families experiencing food insecurity and as a result of the pandemic, the competition took place virtually.

Hunger Heroes launched on May 18 and closed on June 12 and raised $6,000 more than last year. Since March, the Foodbank has been prioritizing efforts to distribute food to populations most likely to suffer from food insecurity during the pandemic, including seniors, children, and low-income families.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from businesses and organizations in our community during such a difficult time and appreciate their willingness to adopt our mission of leading the effort to eliminate hunger in our community as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, President and CEO, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“The funds raised will support the purchase of healthy, nutritious foods for our no-touch distributions. Being able to purchase fresh produce and pre-packaged food items helps to increase the safety and efficiency of distributions for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Competition Awards

Competition Awards are based on meals per capita.

Small (1–9 employees)

Turntine Insurance Agency, Inc. Daniel’s Blessing Tidewater Convenience, Inc.*

Medium (10–99 employees)

Nicholson AAAA Charitable Foundation Marathon Consulting* Bluewave Volunteers

Large (100–999 employees)

Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America ABNB Federal Credit Union* Hampton Roads Sanitation District

Enterprise (1,000+ employees)

Kroger* Geico*

Most meals per capita

Turntine Insurance Agency, Inc.

*Justice League Member – The Justice League is a group of corporations and organizations that play a leadership role in the elimination of hunger throughout the community.

Foodbank Favorite Awards

Since this was a virtual format this year, the Foodbank created categories to recognize the efforts of teams helping to spread awareness of hunger through social media.

Marathon Consulting

Turntine Insurance Agency, Inc.

Fishnet Ink

Bluewave Volunteers

Daniel’s Blessing

Hazen and Sawyer

Nicholson AAAA Charitable Foundation

For more information visit foodbankonline.org.

