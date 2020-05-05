Foodbank launches new initiative with faith-based partners to help seniors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has been busy helping to put food on the table for those in need.

They’ve partnered with the YMCA and Mercy Chefs to help bring food to those most vulnerable such as children and seniors.

“In the first six weeks, we provided 1.5 million meals to individuals experiencing hunger. That was tremendous given the amount of work that had to be done,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, who is the CEO and president of the foodbank.

She says that about 50 percent of their partners had to suspend their operations in March.

So to help with the increased need, they’re partnering with their faith-based organizations to help reach seniors in need.

It’s called Food+Faith=Hope. Bishop Courtney McBath, from Calvary Revival Church, and Father Jim Curran, from the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, are co-chairs.

Jones Nichols says the two churches are some of their largest partners in feeding hundreds of families each week.

“The soup kitchen and food pantry provide food for people who are able to come out and get to us, but there are a lot of people who can’t get to us. They’re at high risk to COVID-19,” Curran said.

Curran says it’s powerful that two different groups of Christians are coming together to work to help feed people.

“It becomes imperative to demonstrate that,” he said about faith and working together. ” That faith is demonstrated in those of faith and acts of kindness to those who are distressed among us. “

Even if you’re not a person of faith, Curran encourages you to help.

“These people that are stuck at home could be someone’s mother. They are someone’s mother. They’re someone’s daughter, cousin,” he said.

The initiative has three aspects to it: time, talent, and treasure. They’re asking for volunteers to deliver food to seniors, ambassadors to post and share the information on social media, and monetary donations.

Jones Nichols says they want seniors to contact them if they need help.

For more information or to get in contact with them, click here.

Latest Posts: