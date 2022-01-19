Food Lion distributes more than $400K in grants to 160 nonprofits in fight against food insecurity

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Food Lion has distributed more than $400,000 in grants across 160 nonprofits across the country.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation distributed the grants across the company’s 10-state footprint which will support the organizations’ efforts to combat food insecurity and provide nutritional education to their communities.



Since its inception in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has donated more than $15 million, providing more than 900 million meals to individuals and families.



Applications for spring grants will be open Jan. 31 and can be found HERE.