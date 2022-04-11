NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has announced the registration for the Legal Food Frenzy.

The Legal Food Frenzy is an annual fundraising competition created in partnership with the Virginia Attorney General, the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the Virginia Bar Association, and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to support hunger relief efforts across the Commonwealth. More than 20 million pounds of food have been donated to families in need.

“We rely on the support of local grocery retailers; and as they experience difficulties related to obtaining food, we face similar challenges,” said David Brandt, senior communications director for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “In recent months, we have struggled to provide lean proteins for our families experiencing hunger and food insecurity, so this generous donation is very timely and will help us to continue serving the needs of our community despite supply chain disruptions.”

Smithfield Foods started the fundraiser with an in-kind donation from their legal department: 26,558 pounds of protein valued at $106,232.

The food bank aims to partner with 40 firms, raise $60,000, and secure 4,000 pounds of food.

“Smithfield Foods is pleased to continue our longstanding support of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore through this annual fundraiser,” said Jonathan Toms, community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “It is our hope that our donation will spark friendly competition and encourage other legal entities to join the effort to eliminate hunger in our region.

For more information, visit www.FoodbankOnline.org.