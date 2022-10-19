This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport on Oct. 19. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Florida man on Wednesday from carrying a gun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport.

According to a press release, TSA stopped the man when his carry-on triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. TSA alerted airport police who confiscated the 9 mm gun and cited the man on a weapons violation.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 10/19/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 22

As listed in the table above, 23 guns were caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport in 2021. There have been 22 guns caught so far this year.