NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) stopped a Florida man on Wednesday from carrying a gun onto a plane at Norfolk International Airport.
According to a press release, TSA stopped the man when his carry-on triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint. TSA alerted airport police who confiscated the 9 mm gun and cited the man on a weapons violation.
Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 10/19/22)
|Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|12
|23
|22
As listed in the table above, 23 guns were caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport in 2021. There have been 22 guns caught so far this year.