American Airlines flight from Norfolk to Miami delayed due to morning fog

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The morning fog in Hampton Roads has caused a flight from Norfolk to Miami to be delayed Friday morning.

American Airline Flight 3988, traveling from Norfolk to Miami became delayed because American Airline Flight 3987 from Miami to Norfolk Thursday night, had to divert to Raleigh/Durham due to the weather in Norfolk.

A spokesperson with American Airlines said that passengers were provided overnight accommodations and flight 3987 is expected to depart Raleigh/Durham at 11:35 a.m. and arrive in Norfolk at 12:09 p.m.

Flight 3988 is then expected to depart Norfolk at 12:35 p.m.. American Airlines has already re-booked flights for customers that were connecting in Miami on other flights.

