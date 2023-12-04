NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The big guy himself recently paid Hampton Roads a pre-Christmas Eve visit.

Santa Claus flew over the Seven Cities in an MH-60S during the fourth annual Santa Flight.

Courtesy: Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 Courtesy: Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

“HSC-2 is honored that Mr. Kringle is willing to take some time out of his very busy schedule to join us in spreading holiday cheer around Hampton Roads” Capt. Mathew “Nilla” Wright, HSC-2’s commanding officer said. “The Santa flight unites our own squadron with holiday spirit and allows us to give back to the local Hampton Roads community that supports us so well year-round.”

During the flight Santa visited the following locations:

Norfolk Naval Base

Patrick Henry Mall

Riverpointe Shopping Center

Story Base Housing

King Neptune Statue

Princess Anne Woods

Greenbrier Mall

Columbia Park

Walmart Supercenter (Suffolk)

The Fleet Angels operate the Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter. As a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS), HSC-2 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief.