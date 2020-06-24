‘Flamazing Flamingos’ are flocking through the Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 70 Flamazing Flamingos are parading through the Norfolk Botanical Garden this week.

The topiary flamingo exhibit is located throughout the Garden and allows visitors to see exactly what is involved in the care of topiary plants.

“A topiary is defined as the art or practice of clipping shrubs or trees into ornamental shapes. The flamingo topiary frames are built from welded tubular steel and will have six different poses and dimensions. Each frame will be filled with pink begonias and all sculpted faces will be repainted for optimal display,” said Garden officials.

“Each frame will contain around 80 plants and will be planted upon arrival at the Garden. The upkeep on these topiaries is fairly labor-intensive including hand watering daily, fertilizing once a week, trimming every 3 to 4 weeks, and checking the moss on each topiary on a weekly basis,” staff continued.

More information can be found on the Norfolk Botanical Garden website.

