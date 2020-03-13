First responders prepare for coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are ready at a moments notice to rush into danger.

But this time, they are adding the coronavirus onto the list of hazards they need to think about.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says they have been working over the last month to educate crews on following CDC requirements.

“We’re going to respond no matter what. We’re going to assist the patient in need,” said Battalion Chief Damon Langley.

Langley says they are in communication with health officials and are working with other localities to find out what they are doing to reduce exposure to the virus.

The battalion chief, who’s been with the department for 20 years, says safety measures start when 911 calls come to dispatchers.

Langley said the dispatchers are “asking key questions that would key us on to patients exhibiting those symptoms.”

If patients display respiratory issues, Langley says crews are masking up and providing patients with masks as well.

They are also cutting back on the people who come in contact with those who believe they might have the virus.

“We try to limit the exposure to the amount of people taking care of the patient. We make sure we’re delivering the same amount of care but we’re limiting the amount of responders,” said Langley.

Calls have come in from people believing they have coronavirus, according to Langley. He says they haven’t seen a response like this in nearly twenty years, which helped establish the measures they are using now.

“Right after 9/11 happened, we had a lot of scares with Anthrax. We’re used to people calling with suspicious packaging and things like that and the necessary contact to deal with those types of substances,” he said.

The department also has quarantine measures ready for crews who may come in contact with coronavirus.

But the risk of coming in contact with is just another part of the job and Langley says they’re not changing the type of care they will give patients.

“When we respond out to these different calls, we expect anything. We’re always ready for whatever happens once we get there. By being prepared and having the proper equipment and being mindful of any type of hazard, we’re definitely ready to respond to our calls,” he said.

Latest News