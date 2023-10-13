NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The first phase of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes Norfolk Segment projects is set to begin this Sunday, Oct. 15. That will result in some temporary traffic impacts in Norfolk, before the goal of easing congestion at key spots on Interstate 64.

VDOT is referring to this construction phase as “Norfolk Segment 1A.” It is designed to help relieve congestion at key locations along I-64 for about two miles, from Tidewater Drive (exit 277) to Patrol Road.

It is part of a $197.6 million design-build contract. Contractor Allan Myers will convert the existing shoulder to a part-time shoulder Express Lane, which will run alongside the three existing general purpose lanes in each direction. This project also includes the widening and rehabilitation of five bridges, as well as the rehabilitation of three additional bridges within the project corridor.

Once completed, the part-time shoulder Express Lane will operate in the opposite direction of the Reversible Roadway Express Lanes. In the mornings, westbound traffic on I-64 will use the Reversible Roadway Express Lanes, while eastbound traffic will use the part-time shoulder Express Lane. In the afternoons, the directional usage will reverse.

Courtesy: VDOT

During the construction, drivers can expect lane closures and traffic shifts. All construction work schedules are weather dependent.

The I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes Norfolk Segment 1A project is estimated to be completed in early 2026. You can sign up for updates on the project at this link.