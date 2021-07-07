‘First Fridays’ returns to Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Grab your drink because First Fridays is coming back to Downtown Norfolk in August.

The party event now stretches 16 blocks from Charlotte Street to Main Street. And in addition to the wider location, a new ABC license will let residents take the party throughout Downtown.

You read that correctly. during First Fridays, alcoholic beverages purchased at participating bars and restaurants can be taken out of the restaurants and into the 16-block party.



Unfortunately, the Downtown Norfolk Council will not be selling beverages compared to previous events which mean there will be no ticket or beer tents this year.