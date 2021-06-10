First Breeze Airways flights taking off from Norfolk on Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Budget airline Breeze Airways will take off from Norfolk International Airport starting Thursday, starting with flights to Charleston and Tampa.

Breeze was created by the founder of JetBlue, focusing on smaller cities which are usually overlooked by bigger carriers.

More locations will be added from Norfolk through the end of July.

Charleston, South Carolina (flights start June 10)

Tampa, Florida (June 10)

New Orleans, Louisiana (July 15)

Columbus, Ohio (July 22)

Hartford, Connecticut (July 22)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (July 22)

Providence, Rhode Island (July 29)

The airport and Breeze organizers will have a press conference this morning at 8 a.m. Look for the event live on WAVY TV 10 and FOX 43.