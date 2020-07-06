Firefighters working house fire in Larchmont area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon in the Larchmont area of the city.

Norfolk firefighters tweeted at 2:50 p.m. that they were at the scene of a fire in the 1100 block of Buckingham Ave.

It was upgraded to a second alarm because of the size of the home and the heat.

There was no one home when the fire broke out, officials confirmed. Three adults and three children are displaced from the home.

No other details were immediately available but firefighters said more information would be released soon. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue





** Correction: Norfolk fire officials originally listed the address in the 100 block of Monroe Place.

