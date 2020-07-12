Firefighters warn of grilling dangers this month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s summertime and people may want to enjoy the outdoors with a barbecue. But, Norfolk Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Damon Langley, warns if you are going to grill out, make sure you take in some of these safety tips.

July is the peak month for grilling fires.

“Most of the information says the fires are more prevalent in natural gas and propane type grills and that’s due to the source,” said Batallion Chief Langley.

Langley says the fires burn a lot hotter and can easily get out of control. He says make sure your grill is at least three feet away from anything that can burn.

“After every use, clean your grill. A lot of those greases that end up sitting in the bottom of these different grills can cause a fire,” he said.

He says that if you’re using a charcoal grill, make sure the coals are cool before you dispose of them. As an extra precaution, you can put them in a metal container.

Langley also says to make sure you are protected.

“Making sure your clothes are up and out of the way, wearing short-sleeved shirts, or no clothes that are excessively baggy,” said Langley.

And should you start to see things are getting out of control, Langley suggests closing the grill and stepping away. He says — don’t hesitate to call 911.

Latest News