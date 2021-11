NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on scene of a three-alarm fire in Norfolk.

Dispatch said they were notified around 4:34 a.m. for the fire in the 900 block of Greenway Court. The fire was called in as a two-alarm fire and later upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Breaking News: Fire crews are working to put out a three- alarm apartment fire on Westover Ave. in the West Ghent area of Norfolk. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/smWu0AJneq — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) November 1, 2021

No other details were not made available.