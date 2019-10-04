Firefighters respond to fire in East Ocean View area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a home in the East Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers say they received a call about a fire in the 9600 block of 18th Bay Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue stated on Twitter that responding units found heavy smoke and flames at the home they arrived on scene.

It is unclear whether anyone was home at the time of the fire. A WAVY crew is heading to the scene.

