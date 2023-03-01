NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at Sikes Midrise Wednesday in Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 4:38 p.m. in the 500 block of E. Liberty St. This is where the Sikes Midrise is located.

Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue Photo Courtesy: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Officials say the fire started in a kitchen on the second floor of the apartment building. Crews were met with smoke in the hallway of the complex and quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 4:58 p.m.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. Officials say the occupants of the apartment of origin will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.