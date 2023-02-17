NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire Friday night at an apartment complex in Norfolk.

According to officials, units responded to the fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Azalea Court. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a first-floor unit.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and the fire was marked under control at 7:47 p.m. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Officials say it is unclear if the occupants from the apartment unit will be displaced and no other units were affected.

The fire is under investigation.