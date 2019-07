NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A detached garage kitchen at the Norfolk home caught fire overnight.

Officials with Norfolk Fire-Rescue stated on Twitter just after 1:35 a.m. that units responded to the 4600 block of Robin Hood Road. The fire was under control within 15 minutes.

A second tweet said the fire was caused by unattended cooking. No one was injured or displaced, and the fire did not spread into the home, the tweet said.